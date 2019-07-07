Elusive – Christine Bolton

Response to the prompt The Wind in the Willows

To capture that moment again

grasping at shadows

touching the sky

Elusive

As wind in the willows

Not seen

but knowing its presence

To replicate

impossible

It does confuse

As if a dream

Imagination wild

Doubting the truth

Yet you know

It was felt

Honor and accept

for it will rebel

Live in gratitude

that you were graced

for that precious instant

with an indelible memory

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

