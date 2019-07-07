Elusive – Christine Bolton

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

Response to the prompt The Wind in the Willows

To capture that moment again
grasping at shadows
touching the sky
Elusive
As wind in the willows
Not seen
but knowing its presence

To replicate
impossible
It does confuse
As if a dream
Imagination wild
Doubting the truth
Yet you know

It was felt
Honor and accept
for it will rebel
Live in gratitude
that you were graced
for that precious instant
with an indelible memory

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

