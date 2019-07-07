Stirring- A Collaborative Poem from Kindra Austin, Aurora Phoenix & Christine Ray

Poetry, Friends of Brave and Reckless

Your swift flowing water
Elusive, quicksilver
Brushes past my shores

Licking
my roughing grains
burgeoning
a flash flood

Tributaries
cut into earth
New veins carry fresh lifeblood

Awakening me
from long slumber
longing rippling outward
concentric circles

lapping
by turns urgent
and languid
your ebb
begets my flow

See the colors of infant life
sprouting
hungry
brilliant resilience
inherited DNA

 

 

Kindra Austin is the voice at Kindra M. Austin
Aurora Phoenix writes at Insights from”Inside”
Christine Ray blogs at Brave and Reckless
All three can be found at Blood Into Ink

