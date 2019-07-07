Stirring- A Collaborative Poem from Kindra Austin, Aurora Phoenix & Christine Ray

Your swift flowing water
Elusive, quicksilver
Brushes past my shores
Licking
my roughing grains
burgeoning
a flash flood
Tributaries
cut into earth
New veins carry fresh lifeblood
Awakening me
from long slumber
longing rippling outward
concentric circles
lapping
by turns urgent
and languid
your ebb
begets my flow
See the colors of infant life
sprouting
hungry
brilliant resilience
inherited DNA
