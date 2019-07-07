Wind in the Willows – Georgiann Carlson

“Can you hear it,” she asked, her doll.

The doll remained silent, listening, as hard as she could. “What am I listening for?” she finally said.”

“The Wind in the Willow. Just before a storm, the wind rushes through the branches of the old willow tree and makes a noise.”

“What kind of a noise does it make?” asked the doll.

“A wind noise. But it’s also more than that,” said the girl, closing her eyes. “Listen, and if you pay attention, you’ll be able to hear the Magic.”

