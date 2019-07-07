Wind in the Willows – Georgiann Carlson

“Can you hear it,” she asked, her doll.

The doll remained silent, listening, as hard as she could. “What am I listening for?” she finally said.”

“The Wind in the Willow. Just before a storm, the wind rushes through the branches of the old willow tree and makes a noise.”

“What kind of a noise does it make?” asked the doll.

“A wind noise. But it’s also more than that,” said the girl, closing her eyes. “Listen, and if you pay attention, you’ll be able to hear the Magic.”

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life