so many nights

did I gaze

at the stars

wondering

if you stood

on a distant shore

looking up

wistfully

thinking of me

pondering

whether our skies

were the same

I could almost imagine

us side by side

your sure hand

pointing out constellations

patiently for me

Orion

Cassiopeia

Ursa Major

Papa-

if you had been there

on that windswept

Cape Cod beach

would you have ruffled

my hair

smiled with pride

affection

and promised me

the moon?

