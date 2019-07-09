This poem was original published on Whisper and the Roar

I am in my child welfare class in graduate school

the room is full

class starts at 4 pm

it is dim

warm

my classmates and I are drowsy

longing for a snack

some caffeine

unexpectedly

the professor puts on a film

a surprisingly graphic film

about child sexual abuse

I am fine

I am fine

I am fine

I am not fine

I am rushing out of the classroom

heart thudding

hands shaking

I make it to the restroom

The privacy of the stall

before I vomit copiously

into the white porcelain bowl

knees sore on cracked

black and white checkerboard tile

I have never used the words

sexual abuse

in relation to myself

but my body is telling me

a different narrative

I have had lovers

who are sexual abuse survivors

I have always told myself

that what happened to me

was not like

what happened to them

I told myself

that floating on the ceiling compiling my grocery list in my head

while having sex

was normal

that my constant need for control

was normal

that my inability to let anyone touch me while vulnerable

was normal

that feeling nauseous while looking at pictures of myself from elementary school

was normal

that wanting to die at 12 years old

was normal

as I fight my panic in the bathroom

praying that no one else

will need to use it

I am finally forced to admit to myself

that I am feeling

anything but normal

I am surprisingly

unnerved

as though I have never seen

the young woman

looking back at me

in the mirror

it takes some time

to regulate my heartbeat

calm my breathing

splash cold water on my face

school my expression into something

cool

neutral

before returning to class

to watch the rest

of that damn film

© 2016 Revised 2017 & 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved