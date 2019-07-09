Speak – Georgiann Carlson

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge 2 comments

not everyone is allowed to SPEAK
or maybe it’s just that not everyone
is allowed to be heard
either way
speaking
and being heard
seems to be for men only
women can speak to each other
but their voices fall on deaf
male ears
when women SPEAK UP
or speak OUT
when they are SCREAMING
for an end to the violence against them
when they SHOUT
for the right
to own their own BODIES
it’s as if no sound
can be heard

women living
in a patriarchal culture
have no voice

men have stolen
their words

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

2 comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s