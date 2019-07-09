Speak – Georgiann Carlson

not everyone is allowed to SPEAK

or maybe it’s just that not everyone

is allowed to be heard

either way

speaking

and being heard

seems to be for men only

women can speak to each other

but their voices fall on deaf

male ears

when women SPEAK UP

or speak OUT

when they are SCREAMING

for an end to the violence against them

when they SHOUT

for the right

to own their own BODIES

it’s as if no sound

can be heard

women living

in a patriarchal culture

have no voice

men have stolen

their words

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life