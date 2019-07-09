Speak – Georgiann Carlson

not everyone is allowed to SPEAK
or maybe it’s just that not everyone
is allowed to be heard
either way
speaking
and being heard
seems to be for men only
women can speak to each other
but their voices fall on deaf
male ears
when women SPEAK UP
or speak OUT
when they are SCREAMING
for an end to the violence against them
when they SHOUT
for the right
to own their own BODIES
it’s as if no sound
can be heard
women living
in a patriarchal culture
have no voice
men have stolen
their words
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
2 comments
Thank you.
Always my honor Georgiann!
