there is an art

to talking everything

about what is nothing

while saying nothing

about what is

everything

to paint

convincing illusions

of intimacy

candor

that successfully deflect

the curious eye

while frantically

stuffing down

the secrets that

chew at your gut

the poison of shame

corroding your veins

the self-blame

you inhale daily

into your lungs

believing that nothing

is as deadly

as dangerous

as devastating

as your truth

