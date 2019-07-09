Who Am I? – Christine Bolton

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

Response to the prompt Speak

In your shadow
I exist
losing myself
long ago
Content to be here
loving you
and being with you

As years go by
I remember me
The vibrancy
How I’d turn heads
when I entered
rooms full with people
Speaking freely

I could spin a story
and amuse
I would attract
with my voice
and laughter
nightly
Excitement!

This is how you
found me
Drawn to me
by a magnetic pull
and here I stayed
with you as
my private audience

Now, no one knows
my name
I am seen
but no one sees me
Sometimes
I feel the strain
Who have I become?

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s