Who Am I? – Christine Bolton

Response to the prompt Speak

In your shadow

I exist

losing myself

long ago

Content to be here

loving you

and being with you

As years go by

I remember me

The vibrancy

How I’d turn heads

when I entered

rooms full with people

Speaking freely

I could spin a story

and amuse

I would attract

with my voice

and laughter

nightly

Excitement!

This is how you

found me

Drawn to me

by a magnetic pull

and here I stayed

with you as

my private audience

Now, no one knows

my name

I am seen

but no one sees me

Sometimes

I feel the strain

Who have I become?

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

