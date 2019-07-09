Who Am I? – Christine Bolton

Response to the prompt Speak
In your shadow
I exist
losing myself
long ago
Content to be here
loving you
and being with you
As years go by
I remember me
The vibrancy
How I’d turn heads
when I entered
rooms full with people
Speaking freely
I could spin a story
and amuse
I would attract
with my voice
and laughter
nightly
Excitement!
This is how you
found me
Drawn to me
by a magnetic pull
and here I stayed
with you as
my private audience
Now, no one knows
my name
I am seen
but no one sees me
Sometimes
I feel the strain
Who have I become?
Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©
You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart