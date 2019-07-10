A Wrinkle in Time – Christine Bolton

Faded memories

but a place

frequented often

A wrinkle in time

soothes the pang

of guilt

and pain softens

A setting bucolic

dreamy and romantic

Love had flourished

One had roared

in like a lion

and the other

felt nourished

And so it was

One sided love

His, fervent

and passionate

Hers, apathetic

ambivalent,

mostly absent

Disinterest had

driven him away

and her heart broke

She let him slip

through her fingers

thinking only of herself

Another word never spoke

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart