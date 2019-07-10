A Wrinkle in Time – Christine Bolton

Faded memories
but a place
frequented often
A wrinkle in time
soothes the pang
of guilt
and pain softens

A setting bucolic
dreamy and romantic
Love had flourished
One had roared
in like a lion
and the other
felt nourished

And so it was
One sided love
His, fervent
and passionate
Hers, apathetic
ambivalent,
mostly absent

Disinterest had
driven him away
and her heart broke
She let him slip
through her fingers
thinking only of herself
Another word never spoke

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart

