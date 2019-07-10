After the War – Paula Puolakka (Writing Prompt: Speak)

She looks into the mist

holding her wrist which carries the scars of the battlefield.

“The war is over,” holler the drunks,

her ex-brothers and sisters in arms,

inside the decorated mansion and she seems to be the only one

who feels out of place in the dress that was given to her

and was told to be,

quote,

the latest fashion.

She was a nobody when the war started

but climbed up to be somebody

since she was able to carry more on her shoulders

than anybody

of the same pool

of cannon food.

She should be happy, is the common thought

since now she could finally

reap what she had sown, and make everybody bow

before her achievements

but “horror, horror” is the only thing that rings in her mind

and it’s not possible

for her to unwind

and instead of drinking champagne she stares

into the mist

and relives every second touching the rough marks

on her wrist

and thinks about walking into the woods which were her on/off home

during the five years of war.

Then suddenly she hears a flick of a lighter and behind her

is another fighter

to the bone

who understands what it’s like to be a lone wolf.

“Speak to me,” he says,

and they go and sit on the grass

next to the hackberry trees

to talk about the insanity of human nature.

Paula Puolakka is a writer, Beat poet, and MA (History of Science and Ideas.) Between April and June 2019, eight of her poems were chosen to be the “poem of a day” by Poetry Potion (South Africa.) In March 2019, she was awarded the second prize in Dreamers & MLK poetry contest (NC, USA.) In April 2019, her long essay was given an honorable mention in the competition held by The Finnish Reserve Officers’ Federation and her short essay was one of the winning stories in the contest held by Single Parents Association. In 2017 and 2018, Puolakka landed first and second in the short story contest held by Re:fiction (Israel) and Literative (USA.) Her latest work can be found through Woody Guthrie Poets (Speak Your Mind Anthology. Village Books Press: OK, USA,) the 2019 Cathal Bui Anthology (Ireland,) Nine Muses Poetry, Former People’s blog, and The Reader/Author Connection Magazine (Issue #5.)