Papa Why? – Christine Bolton

Response to the prompt Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me

Papa why?

Why did you marry mama

and not stay true?

Your fighting

scarred me

for life and

distorted my view

‘Please tell mama this’

and her reply would be

‘Please tell papa that’

I was good for

both of you

Used as a conduit

for your ugly chat

You, my hero

would get the moon

for me

That was your promise

But you forgot that

when you chose

to be free

So in this, my life

that you never knew

I hitched to many a wagon

My choices calculated

They were replicas of you

I’d flow from one to another

and each time I’d slay the dragon

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

