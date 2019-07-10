Survival – Megha Sood

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

Have you noticed the slow

cleaving in my backbone?

the seamless transformation

the branching into my thousand self

like a sapling breaking out from the

blind seed. I’m sprouting

I am growing

breaking out of this cocoon.

Growing like a medusa

this fecundity of myself

breaking out into the

thousands version of me

morphing into shapes

perfecting the art of topiary

I’m shredding myself

shinning into a million version of me

like a reflection of the summer sun

on shards of broken mirror

this fecundity

is my survival extinct

to handle the plethora of emotions

life throws at me

I’m learning.

I’m growing.

Megha Sood lives in Jersey City, New Jersey. She is a contributing member at GoDogGO Cafe, Candles Online, Free Verse Revolution, Whisper and the Roar and contributing poetry editor at Ariel Chart. Her 290+ works have been featured in 521 Magazine, Statorec, Fourth and Sycamore, KOAN, Visitant…