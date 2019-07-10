Survival – Megha Sood

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen is thrilled to welcome new member Megha Sood
Have you noticed the slow
cleaving in my backbone?
the seamless transformation
the branching into my thousand self
like a sapling breaking out from the
blind seed. I’m sprouting
I am growing
breaking out of this cocoon.
Growing like a medusa
this fecundity of myself
breaking out into the
thousands version of me
morphing into shapes
perfecting the art of topiary
I’m shredding myself
shinning into a million version of me
like a reflection of the summer sun
on shards of broken mirror
this fecundity
is my survival extinct
to handle the plethora of emotions
life throws at me
I’m learning.
I’m growing.
Megha Sood lives in Jersey City, New Jersey. She is a contributing member at GoDogGO Cafe, Candles Online, Free Verse Revolution, Whisper and the Roar and contributing poetry editor at Ariel Chart. Her 290+ works have been featured in 521 Magazine, Statorec, Fourth and Sycamore, KOAN, Visitant…
