WHERE THE SIDEWALK ENDS – BOB WERTZLER

Walk, walk, walk, follow the sidewalk
Keep walking, follow it all the way
All the way to the end
Follow it all the way to
Where concrete world stops
Another world waits beyond
Where the sidewalk ends
A world not gray but green
A world not of shoes
And not of boots but of
Paws and hooves of
Talons and claws of
Snake belly scales
On the living Earth
And things that go bump
In the night and dark of
Shadowed ancient forests
So, human, fur-less ape
Will you take off those shoes
Step off the sidewalk
Walk gently on the grass
Or build the sidewalk
Farther, deeper over
The living world
Or stand and stare, confused
Or turn and go back, afraid?
You can’t not choose
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”
