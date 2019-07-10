WHERE THE SIDEWALK ENDS – BOB WERTZLER

Walk, walk, walk, follow the sidewalk

Keep walking, follow it all the way

All the way to the end

Follow it all the way to

Where concrete world stops

Another world waits beyond

Where the sidewalk ends

A world not gray but green

A world not of shoes
And not of boots but of

Paws and hooves of
Talons and claws of
Snake belly scales
On the living Earth

And things that go bump
In the night and dark of
Shadowed ancient forests

So, human, fur-less ape
Will you take off those shoes
Step off the sidewalk
Walk gently on the grass

Or build the sidewalk
Farther, deeper over
The living world
Or stand and stare, confused
Or turn and go back, afraid?

You can’t not choose

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”

