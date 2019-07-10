WHERE THE SIDEWALK ENDS – BOB WERTZLER

Walk, walk, walk, follow the sidewalk

Keep walking, follow it all the way

All the way to the end

Follow it all the way to

Where concrete world stops

Another world waits beyond

Where the sidewalk ends

A world not gray but green

A world not of shoes

And not of boots but of

Paws and hooves of

Talons and claws of

Snake belly scales

On the living Earth

And things that go bump

In the night and dark of

Shadowed ancient forests

So, human, fur-less ape

Will you take off those shoes

Step off the sidewalk

Walk gently on the grass

Or build the sidewalk

Farther, deeper over

The living world

Or stand and stare, confused

Or turn and go back, afraid?

You can’t not choose

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”