where did your colt legs carry you

the day you ran away

small pack

set upon

determined shoulders

overstuffed with much-loved books

slightly crushed snacks

a hastily chosen stuffed bear?

did you hesitate

before stepping off

the gray pavement

where dandelions

fought their way

through the cracks

raising their yellow

and green heads

with proud resilience?

did you stand

gathering courage

at the edge

where the safe

met the forbidden,

where the sidewalk ends?

did freedom and

danger

dance like twin butterflies

in your stomach

as you took that step

into the unknown?

did you twirl in the late

afternoon sun

thrilled with your daring?

how long did you roam

those green fields

imaging castles on the hill

fairies watching from the trees

a dragon dozing in the cave

before your growling stomach

and the growing dark

lured you back home?

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved