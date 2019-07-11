If you give a mouse a cookie. . . – Georgiann Carlson

If you give a mouse a cookie

you’ll make a friend for life

one who will stick by you

through happiness

or strife

mice are very loyal

they’re honest

and they’re true

so if you happen to see one

here’s what I would do

I’d give that mouse a cookie

maybe even two

and hope

that I just made a friend

who’d always be

true blue

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life