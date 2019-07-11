If you give a mouse a cookie. . . – Georgiann Carlson

If you give a mouse a cookie
you’ll make a friend for life
one who will stick by you
through happiness
or strife
mice are very loyal
they’re honest
and they’re true
so if you happen to see one
here’s what I would do
I’d give that mouse a cookie
maybe even two
and hope
that I just made a friend
who’d always be
true blue
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
One comment
Charming!
LikeLike