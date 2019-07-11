I have never written

about the nights

I lay awake

watching time crawl

across the shadowed ceiling

wondering what I might find

with morning’s light

I have never written

about the horrific images

my anxiety creates

vivid film shorts that play

one after another

on an endless loop

I have never written

about what it is like

to lay there helpless

not knowing

if the emptiness

and despair

that nip at your heels

like a pitbull

have finally become the undertow

that pulls you beyond my reach

I considered sleeping

on your bedroom floor

holding vigil

throwing my very body

between you

and the abyss

but you can barely tolerate

me knowing about the pills

this further invasion

of your space

your privacy

your agency

will only further fray our edges

and right now

you need me

however inadequate

I may seem

time has gifted me

two important truths:

this devil depression

will not always torment you

with such bruising intensity

please, baby please

just hang on a little bit longer

I have also learned

control is an illusion

I cling to

and that all my love

all my vigilance

all my sleepless nights

will have no influence

over what you

choose to do

