I sat in cherry

upon the hand-carved

throne of ivory

in an empty room

of chiseled stone

its vaulted ceilings

echoed with silence

black and white diamond tiles

patterning the floor

no woven tapestries

of virgins fair

or unicorns

softened the harsh space

the cold bitter chill

seeped into my bones

my breath an icy mist

frost licked at the

leaded windows

of this frozen dream

no servants to wait upon my word

no court held in my thrall

queen of nothing

of no one

not even myself

to command

I long to return to a

richer sanity

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved