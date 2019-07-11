To my Dad – Ashwini Nawathe

To my dad,

With scraped knees

I would stumble back home

Crying at times

In a corner all alone

Falling and failing

Were a part of growing up he always said

Tickling, he would toss me

Up in the air

Laughing with him

The years have grown old

Replacing broken knees with hearts

And many a troubles untold

He has taught me to dream big as the years passed by

And sometimes we may not see eye to eye

But I’m so fortunate

To have a loving father as he

Who never denied but encouraged me,

when I said,

“Papa, please get the moon for me”

Hi, I’m a nature lover, a trekker and an ardent reader from Mumbai, India. After playing Lawyer for a time, I shifted to my passion and love – History! I hold a Masters Degree in Ancient Indian Culture and Archaeology and am working as a Senior Executive: Research, Content Writer and Editor in the same field. You can read more of my writing at Kaleidoscope of My Life