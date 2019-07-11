Where the Sidewalk Ends – Georgiann Carlson

don’t go past where

the sidewalk ends

mothers tell

their daughters

but their daughters

know that the wolves

will trot along side them

through the trees

and the brush

watching

waiting

and they also know

that the wolves

are far less dangerous

than the huntsmen

so they walk

to where the sidewalk ends

and smiling

throw off their red cloaks

reach for freedom

and take off

running with the wolves

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life