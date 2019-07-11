Where the Sidewalk Ends – Georgiann Carlson

don’t go past where
the sidewalk ends
mothers tell
their daughters
but their daughters
know that the wolves
will trot along side them
through the trees
and the brush
watching
waiting
and they also know
that the wolves
are far less dangerous
than the huntsmen
so they walk
to where the sidewalk ends
and smiling
throw off their red cloaks
reach for freedom
and take off
running with the wolves
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
One comment
Love this Gigi!
