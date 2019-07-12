Just Words – Jack Neece

Jack Neece exorcizes her demons on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the girl ripped open

Insides out

I am the breakdown

The tattered remnants of promises to be brave I made only last week

I am blood shot eyes and acid clawing

I am eggshells and razor blades

I am numb and raw

I am efficient and lost

I am crying and I don’t know why

I need to be held but can’t stand to be touched

Wipe the tears from my eyes from a distance please

Your fingertips are like salt in an open wound

Please love me through this

Then tell me how to do the same

Please make room for my screaming

I don’t mean for you to hear it

I am the girl in a pile of garbage that can’t be picked up because a single sheet of paper weighs a ton

I hurt

My muscles ache

See me please

I’m drowning

I don’t want…

