Just Words – Jack Neece

Jack Neece exorcizes her demons on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen
I am the girl ripped open
Insides out
I am the breakdown
The tattered remnants of promises to be brave I made only last week
I am blood shot eyes and acid clawing
I am eggshells and razor blades
I am numb and raw
I am efficient and lost
I am crying and I don’t know why
I need to be held but can’t stand to be touched
Wipe the tears from my eyes from a distance please
Your fingertips are like salt in an open wound
Please love me through this
Then tell me how to do the same
Please make room for my screaming
I don’t mean for you to hear it
I am the girl in a pile of garbage that can’t be picked up because a single sheet of paper weighs a ton
I hurt
My muscles ache
See me please
I’m drowning
I don’t want…
