Now Recruiting: Baristas for the Go Dog Go Cafe

It is the mission of Go Dog Go Café to provide a warm, inviting and inspiring gathering space in order to build a healthy and supportive writing community. We are committed to providing the Go Dog Go Community with a mix of weekly and special features that explore the writing life and writing from a diverse group of talented writers. To keep things fresh and dynamic at the GDG Cafe, we are currently recruiting new Baristas.

Barista Responsibilities:

Submission of a minimum of 2 to 3 pieces (poetry, prose, writing prompt, book reviews, writer interviews, essays about writing, and/or short fiction) of original writing a month

Commitment to actively participate in the Go Dog Go Community by visiting often, reading and commenting on posts and showing support for patrons and your fellow Baristas

Follow Go Dog Go on other social media platforms that you use (such as Facebook and Twitter) and spread the word about the cool things going on here.

How to Apply to Be a Barista:

Email godoggocafe@gmail.com