Daily Writing Prompt: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

Throughout the month of July, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on the title of a beloved Children’s book. These are designed to inspire you to write a poem, prose piece, or a piece of flash fiction in 30 minutes or less.

Let your creativity go wild!  The only rule is that you use the book title as your piece title OR that you integrate all the words in the title into your piece somehow

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

  • # the daily book title
  • #kidsbookchallenge
  • @braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response pieces in the comments below.

The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s