Lion, Witch and Wardrobe – Georgiann Carlson

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

far too often
witches
black or white
are portrayed
as evil
cold
and treacherous
while
rarely the hero
men make
them into something
to be feared
and despised
letting their own true feelings
show through
beautiful
but evil
witches pay the price
for male ignorance
and terror
but fear not
my sisters
we are alive and well
and the craft continues
Lion, Witch and Wardrobe
shall not sully our name
but instead draw us closer together
as we dismantle patriarchal rule once and for all

 

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s