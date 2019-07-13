Lion, Witch and Wardrobe – Georgiann Carlson

far too often

witches

black or white

are portrayed

as evil

cold

and treacherous

while

rarely the hero

men make

them into something

to be feared

and despised

letting their own true feelings

show through

beautiful

but evil

witches pay the price

for male ignorance

and terror

but fear not

my sisters

we are alive and well

and the craft continues

Lion, Witch and Wardrobe

shall not sully our name

but instead draw us closer together

as we dismantle patriarchal rule once and for all

