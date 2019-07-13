Lion, Witch and Wardrobe – Georgiann Carlson

far too often
witches
black or white
are portrayed
as evil
cold
and treacherous
while
rarely the hero
men make
them into something
to be feared
and despised
letting their own true feelings
show through
beautiful
but evil
witches pay the price
for male ignorance
and terror
but fear not
my sisters
we are alive and well
and the craft continues
Lion, Witch and Wardrobe
shall not sully our name
but instead draw us closer together
as we dismantle patriarchal rule once and for all
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Georgiann Carlson pens a witch’s review of The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe
LikeLiked by 1 person