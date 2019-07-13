Tripped

Poetry Leave a comment

I stumbled
over our history
didn’t mean
to leave it on the floor
where anyone could find it
I skidded on the memory
of our smooth beginning
when we flowed into one another
like molten chocolate
our world sweet and tart
on our tongues
before winter stole stealthily in
and blossoming frost
revealed the cracks in illusions
we created of each other
truth heaved
groaned
left us broken in shards
sliced my feet on sharp edges
floor slippery with blood
regret
the hazard
that led to my fall

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s