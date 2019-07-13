Unheard Incantations: A Collaborative Poem

The words we cannot say
Will be wept
Into silence between us (CER)
Breathe deep, dear love;
Be still with me
Listen to my heartstrings
A song meant just for you (KMA)
Each tear
An eloquent elegy
To tortured truths (AP)
Each note played
On a hand carved lute
Strung with strips
Of my soul (JWL)
Your breathless aura
Beats in time
Undulating ululation
With my exhaled psyche (AP)
Intertwined, tangled,
Unified: whole
Healed. (JWL)
Yet with hearts torn open
Bleeding out the notes of our song
You turned from me (ME)
I am fire
Drowning
In desire
Weep
I beg
Save me (1W-W)
Fetch me an instrument,
For the untrained ear
Is soothed by that
Which it cannot comprehend. (LEL)
Not everything is black and white.
For even the eclipsed moon
Is not without a little light. (SD)
Whispers through the distance
I remember
As you reach for my hand
my heart (CER)
Our words
Still
Bleeding
Drip like fire
Into embers
Wanting back
Their flame. (SFF)
The words we cannot say
Will be wept
Into silence between us (CER)
Written by: