the god-fearing men

who wish to tie us

to stakes

sew lions on their standards

to give them courage

play at soldier

like little boys

they carry pointy sticks

and bibles

in their righteous hands

hypocrites

who lust for the maiden

revere the mother

deathly fear the crone

we are all faces

of the triple goddess

we worship her

by the light of the moon

we are the witches

keepers of wisdom

who pass down the lore

we remember

and honor

the magic in the earth

the power in our blood

granddaughters

of the women

your grandfathers

could not burn

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Inspired by the writing prompt The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and the following quote by Tish Thawer: ‘We are the granddaughters of the witches they weren’t able to burn.’