the god-fearing men
who wish to tie us
to stakes
sew lions on their standards
to give them courage
play at soldier
like little boys
they carry pointy sticks
and bibles
in their righteous hands
hypocrites
who lust for the maiden
revere the mother
deathly fear the crone
we are all faces
of the triple goddess
we worship her
by the light of the moon
we are the witches
keepers of wisdom
who pass down the lore
we remember
and honor
the magic in the earth
the power in our blood
granddaughters
of the women
your grandfathers
could not burn
© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Inspired by the writing prompt The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and the following quote by Tish Thawer: ‘We are the granddaughters of the witches they weren’t able to burn.’