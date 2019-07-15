How to join Whisper & the Roar or submit guest writing

Whisper and the Roar is recruiting Collective Members and Core Members
Are you a fan of exceptional writing? Are you a writer of poetry, prose and micro fiction? Do you consider yourself a feminist?
Whisper and the Roar is currently recruiting new Collective Members as well as guest writers and putting the call out for previous Whisper writers to submit again
Submission Guidelines for Whisper and the Roar:
- Send a short piece (poetry or prosetry) of your original writing (PDF or Word) attached to an email that includes your real name as well as the name you publish your writing under. Although we prefer previously unpublished work, we will consider published work as long as it has ONLY been published on a blog. You must own the rights to any work you submit to Whisper and the Roar
- Include a very short biography that includes a link to your website/social media site where readers can go to read more of your writing.
- Please…
