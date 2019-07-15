Neverland – Mandy Kocsis-Troxell

And the wind in the willows

Through the wardrobe of my soul

The Lion and witch, they console me

When the darkness takes me whole

The sidewalk ends, for me, within

It’s where the wild things are

For a wrinkle in time, things were different

But not since the second star

Then Neverland consumed me

Lost children aren’t always found

And the Wizard tried to kill me

In life, I’ve often drowned

There’s darkness in such tales not told

And some of us become them

Make me the Velveteen Rabbit, dear

It’s best I be forgotten.

~Mandy Kocsis-Troxell©2019~

You can read more of Mandy’s writing at Mandy’s Land