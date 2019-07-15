Neverland – Mandy Kocsis-Troxell

And the wind in the willows
Through the wardrobe of my soul
The Lion and witch, they console me
When the darkness takes me whole
The sidewalk ends, for me, within
It’s where the wild things are
For a wrinkle in time, things were different
But not since the second star
Then Neverland consumed me
Lost children aren’t always found
And the Wizard tried to kill me
In life, I’ve often drowned
There’s darkness in such tales not told
And some of us become them
Make me the Velveteen Rabbit, dear
It’s best I be forgotten.
~Mandy Kocsis-Troxell©2019~
