Survivor’s Guilt

time is slipping away from me

minutes

hours

lost

not complete blanks

but blurs

periods of fuzzy memory

gaps that I can’t quite fill

my therapist brain dispassionately

tells me

that I have been dissociating again

disappearing from my own life

my grip on myself

on reality

increasingly tenuous

part of me is deeply concerned

part of me is professionally fascinated

wants to keep case notes

as I disintegrate

the past is breathing down my neck

like a shadowy beast with foul breath

its acid saliva

dripping down

my bare shoulder

burning my skin

refusing to be ignored

no intention

of going back into the lock box

as I unravel

I do what I do best

I talk around what is

consuming my thoughts

take a bubble bath

in my self-hatred

turning the water pink

blaming myself

hating myself

is so much easier for me to swallow

than the helplessness

the vulnerability

