The Velveteen Rabbit – Georgiann Carlson

you see

rabbits can come into one’s life

at any time

you don’t have to be young

to have a rabbit

you can be very old indeed

because rabbits go where they are needed

since they are love

with two long ears

and a fluffy tail

rabbits can be made out of anything

and they can even wear clothes

some rabbits who come to us

are very beautiful

bright and perfect

but my rabbit

well

she started out that way

but now

she’s a bit worn in places

and her fur is kind of gone

but only in spots

sometimes

that’s the price rabbits

pay for loving us

all the hugs and kisses

just wear them out

but I think

that makes them more lovely

because really

what could be

more beautiful

than a rabbit

who is well loved

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life