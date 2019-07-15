The Velveteen Rabbit – Georgiann Carlson

you see
rabbits can come into one’s life
at any time
you don’t have to be young
to have a rabbit
you can be very old indeed
because rabbits go where they are needed
since they are love
with two long ears
and a fluffy tail
rabbits can be made out of anything
and they can even wear clothes
some rabbits who come to us
are very beautiful
bright and perfect
but my rabbit
well
she started out that way
but now
she’s a bit worn in places
and her fur is kind of gone
but only in spots
sometimes
that’s the price rabbits
pay for loving us
all the hugs and kisses
just wear them out
but I think
that makes them more lovely
because really
what could be
more beautiful
than a rabbit
who is well loved
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
This is lovely- thank you
