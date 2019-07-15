Where the Sidewalk Ends- Paula Puolakka

Where the sidewalk ends,
there is the unknown.
Where the sidewalk ends,
begins the reality of Lord of the Flies.
Where the sidewalk ends,
you have to decide:
is it G-d or the Devil
you are going to serve,
and what is the price?
Where the sidewalk ends,
“me, myself, and I,”
the solitary combo
is the only thing we can rely on
like Mr. Kaczynski was forced
to depend on himself,
alone,
when publicly slandered
and forsaken by all.
Where the sidewalk ends,
we will hopefully find
the same comfort
as Mr. Wittgenstein
when he was living in
his cabin in Norway,
and at the end of the line
we could also state:
Tell them I’ve had a good life.
Paula Puolakka is a Beat poet, writer, and MA (History of Science and Ideas.) This summer she is the remote participant of the poetry workshop held by Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry. To look forward to, Voice of Eve will display her work in August (# 18) and The Voices Project is going to do the same in October.