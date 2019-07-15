Where the Sidewalk Ends- Paula Puolakka

Where the sidewalk ends,

there is the unknown.

Where the sidewalk ends,

begins the reality of Lord of the Flies.

Where the sidewalk ends,

you have to decide:

is it G-d or the Devil

you are going to serve,

and what is the price?

Where the sidewalk ends,

“me, myself, and I,”

the solitary combo

is the only thing we can rely on

like Mr. Kaczynski was forced

to depend on himself,

alone,

when publicly slandered

and forsaken by all.

Where the sidewalk ends,

we will hopefully find

the same comfort

as Mr. Wittgenstein

when he was living in

his cabin in Norway,

and at the end of the line

we could also state:

Tell them I’ve had a good life.

Paula Puolakka is a Beat poet, writer, and MA (History of Science and Ideas.) This summer she is the remote participant of the poetry workshop held by Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry. To look forward to, Voice of Eve will display her work in August (# 18) and The Voices Project is going to do the same in October.