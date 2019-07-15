Why Just Men?-Devereaux Frazier

Deveraux Frazier braves the floodwaters
Sundown fast approaching
Thunderstorms left huge puddles behind
Mud splatters thick on jeans
And time seems to recognize none of us
It’ll happen tomorrow or next week
It could happen tonight
No matter how much we prepare, it’s as if
They never even cared
Floodwaters sweep away our beloved
Lightning snaps our families out of existence
And politics seems to normalize death,
sorrow, and sadness
They want to make us comfortable
With the darkness, the sense of guiltlessness
Necessary to rape the world of everything
Worthy
Ignorance is never bliss, but every tweet
Instagram post, and Snapchat streak
Is a dying kiss to a planet long gone
Ecosystems are shit, look at me, look at me
People are dying because of our laws
The same ones that claim to make men free
But which men? And why just men?