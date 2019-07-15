With feeling this Time – OldePunk

OldePunk makes an entrance at Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen
Carotid artery mistakes
Incisive, this empty
Crawl is all I can do
When God was on
The face of the deep,
I was under him
A darkness indescribable,
Without form
Let there be light
Writhe inconsequential
Need for nothing lost
Feel summons to whom I belong
Calling, chattering never(always) silent
No words, no structure, incessant
My love is buried in what I hate
The meat of it still hangs from raven’s claw
His breath be stronger than mine
Crossover incognito, mouth full of poison
Lying insight on a slow dead spring
I’ve eaten an angel’s wings
Fucked a devil in disguise
You remember meaning
I saw black skies
Nothing more black than darkness
I keep feeding
I keep forgetting
It wants me to let go
I no longer know this reflection
I know prolonging little deaths
Will not bring peace
If you look long enough in the abyss
