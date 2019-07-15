With feeling this Time – OldePunk

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

Carotid artery mistakes

Incisive, this empty

Crawl is all I can do

When God was on

The face of the deep,

I was under him

A darkness indescribable,

Without form

Let there be light

Writhe inconsequential

Need for nothing lost

Feel summons to whom I belong

Calling, chattering never(always) silent

No words, no structure, incessant

My love is buried in what I hate

The meat of it still hangs from raven’s claw

His breath be stronger than mine

Crossover incognito, mouth full of poison

Lying insight on a slow dead spring

I’ve eaten an angel’s wings

Fucked a devil in disguise

You remember meaning

I saw black skies

Nothing more black than darkness

I keep feeding

I keep forgetting

It wants me to let go

I no longer know this reflection

I know prolonging little deaths

Will not bring peace

If you look long enough in the abyss