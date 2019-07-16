Good Night Moon – Ashwini Nawathe

He walks into my room stealthily
And caresses my shattered soul
Filling up all the dark crevasses
Once again, he makes me whole
Out of the night that covers me
He’s the only one who sees me bare
With all my scars and secrets exposed
His embrace is all that I wear
As the night wanes by
I put up my masks and act glad
But only he knows that I’m
A lonely soul heavily clad
As the world all around me
Readies to wake up soon
I sit silently by window
And whisper my goodnights to the moon…
Hi, I’m a nature lover, a trekker and an ardent reader from Mumbai, India. After playing Lawyer for a time, I shifted to my passion and love – History! I hold a Masters Degree in Ancient Indian Culture and Archaeology and am working as a Senior Executive: Research, Content Writer and Editor in the same field. You can read more of my writing at Kaleidoscope of My Life
One comment
Really love this Ashwini!
LikeLike