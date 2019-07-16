Good Night Moon – Ashwini Nawathe

He walks into my room stealthily

And caresses my shattered soul

Filling up all the dark crevasses

Once again, he makes me whole

Out of the night that covers me

He’s the only one who sees me bare

With all my scars and secrets exposed

His embrace is all that I wear

As the night wanes by

I put up my masks and act glad

But only he knows that I’m

A lonely soul heavily clad

As the world all around me

Readies to wake up soon

I sit silently by window

And whisper my goodnights to the moon…

Hi, I’m a nature lover, a trekker and an ardent reader from Mumbai, India. After playing Lawyer for a time, I shifted to my passion and love – History! I hold a Masters Degree in Ancient Indian Culture and Archaeology and am working as a Senior Executive: Research, Content Writer and Editor in the same field. You can read more of my writing at Kaleidoscope of My Life