i cry in hearts

they fall into

my open palms

slip gently between

my cupped fingers

before falling into

the chipped basin

I keep just for them

the hearts I cry

are mostly crimson

some are hibiscus

they merge together

like watered down blood

against the delicate

floral pattern

they stain the ancient china

and my fingers

no amount of scrubbing

removes this hue

revealing to all

the color of my pain

