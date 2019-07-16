i cry in hearts
they fall into
my open palms
slip gently between
my cupped fingers
before falling into
the chipped basin
I keep just for them
the hearts I cry
are mostly crimson
some are hibiscus
they merge together
like watered down blood
against the delicate
floral pattern
they stain the ancient china
and my fingers
no amount of scrubbing
removes this hue
revealing to all
the color of my pain
© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
6 comments
Great images!
Thank you. I am rather fond of this one.
Amazing write!
Thank you Kunal- so glad you liked it!
Fabulous.
Thank you so much Gigi!
