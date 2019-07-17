Entropy-Christine E. Ray & Kindra M. Austin

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

(Kindra M. Austin)

Every morning, I wake up. I keep

waking

up.

And

sometimes I’m angry at my opened eyes, cos sometimes

brittle fingernails

scratching inside of my skull, they split and rip and bleed and blood

leaks and shorts my circuits.

Not enough to kill me

dead,

just enough to kill my will. And so I stare up at the ceiling,

counting back the years, the weeks, the goddamned days I’ve

given in and left myself to

dreadful

entertainments. Circus tents of made up horrors

dressed in homemade gore—red corn syrup and hot dogs and

mushy elbow macaroni.

What am I? Incubator for the fly.

bzzzzzz

I am infestation,

lying.

Nighttime calls, and so I answer,

cos that’s where I

fuckin belong.

Inside

black ink

sky—where nerve endings scream in silence of

outer space.

(Christine E. Ray)

Every morning, I wake up. I keep

waking

up,

fighting cobwebs of…