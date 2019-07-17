Falling Down Rabbit Holes

the world was topsy turvy today

reality slipped through my fingers

like quicksilver

I tumbled after Alice

down the rabbit hole

landing with a splat

no White Rabbit or Madhatter

to properly introduce us

as she grew taller and taller

and I grew smaller and smaller

I realized with a start

that I had become

the Cheshire Cat

phasing in

phasing out

of view

no control of where

of when

sharp white teeth here

striped tail there

I briefly apparated whole

with a loud pop

startling the Queen of Hearts

as she played croquet

before fading out completely

as she yelled

off with her head

