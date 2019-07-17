Falling Down Rabbit Holes

the world was topsy turvy today
reality slipped through my fingers
like quicksilver
I tumbled after Alice
down the rabbit hole
landing with a splat
no White Rabbit or Madhatter
to properly introduce us
as she grew taller and taller
and I grew smaller and smaller
I realized with a start
that I had become
the Cheshire Cat
phasing in
phasing out
of view
no control of where
of when
sharp white teeth here
striped tail there
I briefly apparated whole
with a loud pop
startling the Queen of Hearts
as she played croquet
before fading out completely
as she yelled
off with her head
© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
image of the Cheshire Cat from Pinterest