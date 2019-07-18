Fallen Star – Christine Bolton

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

Through my
thinly-veiled
fear
I watch as
my star fell
to the earth
and I saw
our love
lay dying
in the dirt

There it stood
in relief
proud of the soil
where you
would pick it up
and then
cast it aside
hurting me
as only you could

You, my prince
who promised
me the world
Now destroying
my happiness
Banishing me
to the wilderness
as if I never existed
How little I knew

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

Photo by Averie Woodard, Unsplash

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart

