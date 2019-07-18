Fallen Star – Christine Bolton

Through my

thinly-veiled

fear

I watch as

my star fell

to the earth

and I saw

our love

lay dying

in the dirt

There it stood

in relief

proud of the soil

where you

would pick it up

and then

cast it aside

hurting me

as only you could

You, my prince

who promised

me the world

Now destroying

my happiness

Banishing me

to the wilderness

as if I never existed

How little I knew

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

Photo by Averie Woodard, Unsplash

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart