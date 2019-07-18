Feeling Legit

Almost every writer I know struggles with whether their writing is good enough.  Or worse, that everyone is going to figure out they are a fake.  I struggle with Imposter Syndrome as much as the next writer.  Every once in while, somebody says something about your writing that makes you think, “Damn!  Maybe I really am a writer!”

Thank you Victor L. Raines.  You have made my week.  Possibly even my month.

Victor Raines 1Victor Raines 2

