Feeling Legit

Almost every writer I know struggles with whether their writing is good enough. Or worse, that everyone is going to figure out they are a fake. I struggle with Imposter Syndrome as much as the next writer. Every once in while, somebody says something about your writing that makes you think, “Damn! Maybe I really am a writer!”
Thank you Victor L. Raines. You have made my week. Possibly even my month.
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Victor L. Raines responds to Christine Ray’s poem of witches.
LikeLiked by 1 person