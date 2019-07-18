Good Night Moon – Marilyn Rea Beyer

Yes, it was a Good Night.

Moon was full and golden

as the heat on the beach at

noon. Exhausted from the day,

I rode the train to a place where

soon stories would arrive and

people would tell them, ones I hadn’t

known. We’d listened and laughed

and were moved, quickening the fresh

boon of new friendship when

we find we share the very same

Moon. Night? Good.

Yes, it was.

Marilyn Rea Beyer has read poetry in public since the 1960s and began writing poems in 2005. She holds a Master’s in Oral Interpretation of Literature from Northwestern University. Now retired, her varied career includes teaching, high tech, folk radio and working as PR Director for Perkins School for the Blind. A native Chicagoan she and her husband, author and filmmaker Rick Beyer, raised their two children in Lexington, Mass.