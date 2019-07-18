Goodnight Moon – Georgiann Carlson

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge 4 comments

some say the moon has no light of her own
that she has to steal light from another
but we witches know the truth
the dark moon allows us to cover our tracks
allows us to hide in her shadows
as we look for the men
who lit the fires
that sent the flames
lapping at our hems
shouting at us
while they watched us burn
laughing
as they took our lives
for their own gain

 

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

4 comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s