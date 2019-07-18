Goodnight Moon – Georgiann Carlson

some say the moon has no light of her own
that she has to steal light from another
but we witches know the truth
the dark moon allows us to cover our tracks
allows us to hide in her shadows
as we look for the men
who lit the fires
that sent the flames
lapping at our hems
shouting at us
while they watched us burn
laughing
as they took our lives
for their own gain
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
4 comments
Powerful
LikeLike
Thank you so very much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are most welcome
LikeLike
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Georgiann Carlson – Witches Moon
LikeLiked by 1 person