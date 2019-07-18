Goodnight Moon – Georgiann Carlson

some say the moon has no light of her own

that she has to steal light from another

but we witches know the truth

the dark moon allows us to cover our tracks

allows us to hide in her shadows

as we look for the men

who lit the fires

that sent the flames

lapping at our hems

shouting at us

while they watched us burn

laughing

as they took our lives

for their own gain

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life