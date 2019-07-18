I knew my name

when grown men

called me ‘honey’

fondled my braids

and pulled my

10-year old body

stiff with resistance

onto their hard laps

I knew my name

when the male high school teacher

called me “sweetie”

and told me not to worry about

the 70 on my exam

because girls don’t need

an A in chemistry

to be a good wife and mother

I knew my name

when the teenage boys

called me ‘ice queen’

‘cock tease’

when I didn’t want their

sloppy tongues down my throat

their rough hands

on my budding breasts

I knew my name

when men followed me

down the street

called me ‘bitch’

‘fucking dyke’

when I wouldn’t smile

or say thank you

to their declarations

of lewd things

they would do to me

once we were alone

I knew my name

when my children

called me ‘mommy’

389 times a day

until I wanted to scream

all other identities

lost in a fugue state

of lack of sleep,

endless laundry

and dirty diapers

I knew my name

when male eyes

slid off like teflon

as they absently

called me ‘maam’

when I turned 50

let my hair go gray

chiming in that I reminded them

of their mothers

as if it were a compliment

I knew my name

when I trusted my eyes

to see my own truth clearly

and my voice

to speak it

and rejected those names

I did not choose for myself

‘Ms. Badass’ will do just nicely

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Inspired by Kindra M. Austin’s ‘I Knew My Worth‘, Aurora Phoenix’s ‘I Knew My Place’ and Kristiana Reed’s ‘I Knew My Mistakes.’