James and the GIANT Peach – Georgiann Carlson

a little boy named James

grew a GIANT peach

the government heard about the

GIANT peach

and came to confiscate it

saying that anything that grew

on United States soil

belonged to the men in charge

James said that he was going to share

the GIANT peach

with everyone equally

the government officials scoffed

saying that the GIANT PEACH

was only for men

rich men

men with power

and money

but James said

he thought that was rather GREEDY

and that the GIANT peach

was not the property of the government

who didn’t water it

or care for it

or even plant

its seed

the men in charge

asked James how he would like to

spend his life in a small cell

and never see the light of day

because he thought he had rights

and freedom

and could do as he pleased

they told James they would be back

the very next morning to take

THEIR

GIANT peach away

but when they arrived

the next day

they found a picnic in progress

and a lot of happy people

eating hunks of fresh

juicy

GIANT peach

the government men were furious

and ROARED in anger

but the people roared

LOUDER

until the men

finally got into their truck

and drove away

James and his friends celebrated

knowing

that a group of dedicated people

can do almost anything

when they work together

against those who would enslave them

