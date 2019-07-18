James and the GIANT Peach – Georgiann Carlson

a little boy named James
grew a GIANT peach
the government heard about the
GIANT peach
and came to confiscate it
saying that anything that grew
on United States soil
belonged to the men in charge
James said that he was going to share
the GIANT peach
with everyone equally
the government officials scoffed
saying that the GIANT PEACH
was only for men
rich men
men with power
and money
but James said
he thought that was rather GREEDY
and that the GIANT peach
was not the property of the government
who didn’t water it
or care for it
or even plant
its seed
the men in charge
asked James how he would like to
spend his life in a small cell
and never see the light of day
because he thought he had rights
and freedom
and could do as he pleased
they told James they would be back
the very next morning to take
THEIR
GIANT peach away
but when they arrived
the next day
they found a picnic in progress
and a lot of happy people
eating hunks of fresh
juicy
GIANT peach
the government men were furious
and ROARED in anger
but the people roared
LOUDER
until the men
finally got into their truck
and drove away
James and his friends celebrated
knowing
that a group of dedicated people
can do almost anything
when they work together
against those who would enslave them
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
One comment
Oh Gigi- this made me grin!
