The Little Prince – Georgiann Carlson

if you’re always looking outward

or down

from very high places

like the Little Prince

you can miss all the good stuff

inside yourself

or even

the things that are

right in front of you

but no matter what

just remember

that it’s always good

to have a fox by your side

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life