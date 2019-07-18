The Little Prince – Georgiann Carlson

if you’re always looking outward
or down
from very high places
like the Little Prince
you can miss all the good stuff
inside yourself
or even
the things that are
right in front of you
but no matter what
just remember
that it’s always good
to have a fox by your side
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
