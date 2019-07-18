The Velveteen Rabbit – James Ph. Kotsybar

It’s good to know that love that you can feel

can be returned, so, as you sow you’ll reap –

especially when things turn very real

and service leaves you thrown on the burn heap.

Proving yourself to be a loyal friend

May prove far easier than finding proof

That that’s appreciated in the end,

From friends from whom you find yourself aloof.

It’s sometimes good to know that you are missed.

Despite all change of circumstance, someone

preserves remembrance like a relic kissed,

held sacred and cherished for past fun.

If in some other lifetime, should you meet,

there’s joyous recognition, as you greet.

Chosen for special recognition by NASA, James Ph. Kotsybar is the first poet to be published to another planet. His haiku currently orbits Mars aboard the MAVEN spacecraft, appears in the mission log of The Hubble Space Telescope, and was featured at NASA’s Centaur Art Challenge at IngenuityFest, Ohio. He was featured speaker at the 2018 EuroScience Open Forum in France and invited to return to the next ESOF2020 in Italy.

Most recently he has had poems published in The Bubble, Askew, The Society of Classical Poets, LUMMOX Press, Sixfold, Mason’s Road, Encore and Scifaikuest, and has received honors from The State Poetry Society of Michigan and the Balticon 48 Poetry Competition. He especially enjoys science poetry, because of its extended shelf-life.