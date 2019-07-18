WRITERS/ARTISTS WANTED FOR UPCOMING PROMPT THEMES

I am quite enamored with the response my daily writing prompts have generated. I am getting to know new writers, reading great writing, and being creatively inspired myself.

In a burst of inspiration this morning, I put together the prompts for the next two months. August’s theme will be Feminist Book Titles and September will be Lesbian Book Titles. I realize that these may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but know that I very carefully chose titles that I thought could be creatively inspiring to anyone. You certainly don’t need to be a feminist or a lesbian to participate, but if you don’t believe that women are human beings who deserve basic human right I think we may need to talk.

In any case, I would like to take things up a notch for August and September. I am hoping that some of you might be willing to take on one of these future prompts and submit a prompt-inspired piece for publishing on Brave and Reckless (and quite likely Whisper and the Roar) when the prompt goes live to inspire other writers.

The only rules are: 1) that you use the book title as your piece title OR that you integrate all the words in the title into your piece somehow. Poetry, prose, short fiction, and art are all welcome; 2) you send your piece to me (her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com) in advance; and, 3) your piece gets published on Brave and Reckless before you share it anywhere else.

If you are intrigued, see the prompt lists below and let me know whether you are interested. I am hoping that every prompt will be covered by at least one writer- if one speaks to you, please let me know:

Feminist Book Title Challenge – August 2019

1. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood

2. When God Was a Woman – Merlin Stone

3. A Room of One’s Own – Virginia Wolf

4. Bad Feminist – Roxane Gay

5. Men Explain Things to Me – Rebecca Solnit

6. Sister Outsider – Audre Lorde

7. The Bell Jar – Sylvia Plath

8. This Bridge Called My Back – Cherrie Moraga (Editor) & Gloria Anzaldua (Editor)

9. In Search of Our Mother’s Gardens – Alice Walker

10. The Feminine Mystique – Betty Friedan

11. The Second Sex – Simone de Beauvoir

12. The Body Is Not an Apology – Sonya Renee Taylor

13. The Golden Notebook – Doris Lessing

14. The Yellow Wallpaper – Charlotte Gilman

15. We Should All Be Feminists – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

16. The Awakening – Kate Chopin

17. The Bluest Eye – Toni Morrison

18. The Beauty Myth – Naomi Wolf

19. Ain’t I a Woman? – Bell Hooks

20. Women Who Run With Wolves – Clarissa Pinkola Estés

21. Backlash – Susan Faludi

22. Against Our Will – Susan Brownmiller

23. The witch doesn’t burn in this one – amanda lovelace

24. The Woman Warrior – Maxine Hong Kingston

25. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings – Maya Angelou

26. How To Be A Woman – Caitlin Moran

27. Girl Interrupted – Susanna Kaysen

28. Shrill: Notes From A Loud Woman – Lindy West

29. What We’re Told Not To Talk About – Nimiko Ali

30. Feminists Don’t Wear Pink and other lies – Scarlett Curtis

31. she must be mad – Charly Cox

Lesbian Book Title Challenge- September 2019

1. Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit – Jeanette Winterson

2. Rubyfruit Jungle – Rita Mae Brown

3. Desert of the Heart – Jane Rule

4. Happy Endings Are All Alike – Sandra Scoppettone

5. Tipping the Velvet – Sarah Waters

6. The Price of Salt – Patricia Highsmith

7. The Well of Loneliness – Radclyffe Hall

8. The Miseducation of Cameron Post – Emily M. Danforth

9. Stone Butch Blues – Leslie Feinberg

10. The Gravity Between Us – Georgia Beers

11. Curious Wine – Katherine V. Forrest

12. Her Name in the Sky – Kelly Quindlen

13. Crush – Jane Futcher

14. SKIM – Mariko Tamiki/Jillian Tamiki

15. The Girls in 3B – Valerie Taylor

16. Orlando – Virginia Wolf

17. Fun Home – Allison Bechdel

18. The Color Purple – Alice Walker

19. BODYMAP – Leah Piepzna-Samarasinha

20. Kissing the Witch – Emma Donoghue

21. The One Hundred Nights of Hero – Isabel Greenberg

22. Under the Udala Trees – Chinelo Okparanta

23. Keeping You a Secret – Julie Anne Peters

24. Ash – Melinda Lo

25. The Wanderground by Sally Miller Gearhart

26. The Space Between – Michelle L. Teichman

27. Here Comes the Sun – Nicole Dennis-Benn

28. The Truth That Never Hurts – Barbara Smith

29. Juliet Takes a Breath – Gabby Rivera

30. If You Could Be Mine – Sara Farizan