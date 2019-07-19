Pins and Needles

thunder has been rumbling
for the last few weeks
under my skin
hair stands up
on the back of my neck
my arms
a storm has been brewing
I am edgy
uncomfortable
reality keeps twisting
a Dali landscape
I keep ending up
in the lost and found bin
voiceless
disoriented
unable to account
for all my minutes
all my hours
they say that our brains are remarkable
at protecting us from trauma
from what we are not ready to confront
My brain and I
are having a difference of opinion
on just how ready I am for sensoroma film clips
to come bubbling up to my surface right now
I remember. . .
echoing in my head
I’m not sure I really want to remember
more than I already do
I hope to find the humor
in new memories arising during acupuncture treatments
apparently, reception is pretty good
on the Flashback Channel
with needles penetrating my skin
maybe next time I’ll skip
the silver foil blanket. . .
