Pins and Needles

thunder has been rumbling

for the last few weeks

under my skin

hair stands up

on the back of my neck

my arms

a storm has been brewing

I am edgy

uncomfortable

reality keeps twisting

a Dali landscape

I keep ending up

in the lost and found bin

voiceless

disoriented

unable to account

for all my minutes

all my hours

they say that our brains are remarkable

at protecting us from trauma

from what we are not ready to confront

My brain and I

are having a difference of opinion

on just how ready I am for sensoroma film clips

to come bubbling up to my surface right now

I remember. . .

echoing in my head

I’m not sure I really want to remember

more than I already do

I hope to find the humor

in new memories arising during acupuncture treatments

apparently, reception is pretty good

on the Flashback Channel

with needles penetrating my skin

maybe next time I’ll skip

the silver foil blanket. . .

