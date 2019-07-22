Are You My Mother? – Georgiann Carlson

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment
when the kitten asked
are you my mother
The gorilla said
I will always care for you
I will always protect you
I will always hug you
I will do everything I can for you
I will even die for you
so yes
I am your mother
the kitten mewed
and snuggled deeper into her arms
secure in the knowledge
that he was loved

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

