Are You My Mother? – Georgiann Carlson

when the kitten asked

are you my mother

The gorilla said

I will always care for you

I will always protect you

I will always hug you

I will do everything I can for you

I will even die for you

so yes

I am your mother

the kitten mewed

and snuggled deeper into her arms

secure in the knowledge

that he was loved

