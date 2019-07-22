Daily Writing Prompt: From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler

Throughout the month of July, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on the title of a beloved Children’s book. These are designed to inspire you to write a poem, prose piece, or a piece of flash fiction in 30 minutes or less.

Let your creativity go wild! The only rule is that you use the book title as your piece title OR that you integrate all the words in the title into your piece somehow.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the daily book title

#kidsbookchallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response pieces in the comments below.