self-declared “expert”

no MD after his famous name

says he knows my psyche

better than I do

his condescending words

drip off the screen

leaving gray ooze in its wake

weak

whiny

complainer

blamer

he declares

I didn’t need him to clarify

that he had never walked

in my Doc Martins

anyone who had ever lived with depression

knows what strength it takes

to climb inch by agonizing inch out of the Pit of Despair

knows what metal reinforces your spine

to gaze into the abyss while it looks back at you

whispering your name like a lover

promising oblivion

the opposite of depressed is not happy

the opposite of depressed

is being able to take a deep breath

that doesn’t cut your lungs to shreds

it’s caring that you showered this week

put on clean underwear

it’s thinking you can survive another day

without exercising every ounce of your will

it’s deciding that maybe it’s okay

to make plans for three months down the road

survival is the path of the warrior

watch who you are calling “weak” little man

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved